Jackson Control Purifies Air Inside School Buses with Ionization

Jackson Control is the industry leader in providing purified air for school buses. Viral particles and harmful contaminants remain suspended in a school bus cabin for long periods of time and can be inhaled by student riders.

Using bipolar ionization technology, Jackson Control installs ion blocks in the fan boxes of school buses. These ions blocks produce millions of negative ions that attack airborne contaminates like viruses, bacteria, odors, allergens and dangerous VOCs that are harmful to passengers on board.

How do Jackson Control’s Ion Blocks Work?

As airflow passes over the ion blocks, the ion block energizes the air to form bipolar – positive and negative – air ions. The airflow distributes the energized ions throughout the cabin.

The beauty of Jackson Control’s Ion Block is just how easily it integrates into the existing fan box on a bus. The ion block seeks out contaminants inside the space.

It doesn’t wait for pollutants to find their way into the filter within the fan box. Instead, air ions go to the contaminants in the space where you breath – minimizing contaminants at their source. Ionization is proven to effectively clean the air.

Return Your Indoor Environment to a Natural State

Harness the power of earths “air cleaners” no matter how close you are to the ocean, a waterfall, or lightning storm. Naturally occurring negative ions are everywhere in nature. These negative ions are constantly working to clean the air of harmful contaminants. Just like in nature, ionization produces more negative ions that clean the air indoors.

Not only does ionization clean the air of these harmful contaminates, but it also purifies the cabin of particulate pollution caused from diesel.

Harmful Effects of Diesel

Did you know that 95 percent of school buses run on diesel? Diesel is associated with increased rates of cancer, respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease and even reduced academic performance in kids who ride them. Studies show that fine-particulate pollution from diesel engines results in 15 percent increase in COVID-19 mortality rates.

Parents across the country are becoming educated on the importance of air quality and its effects on human health. It’s a top priority to make school buses safer and provide clean air for our children.

The Solution: Ionization from Jackson Control

Ionization is a proven process to clean and purify air inside a school bus cabin – Leaving the air fresh, clean, and safe for all riders.

Moreover, Ionization is low maintenance, easy-to-install, energy efficient, and highly effective on pollutants such as particulate matter from diesel, bacteria, viruses, mold spores, odors, and VOCs.

