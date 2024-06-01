Why Servicefinder? Because Safety Starts in the Garage

There is a common theme when you speak to Servicefinder clients about what they like about the fleet maintenance and inventory management solution.

Servicefinder provides another layer of safety to their operation. It gives them a finger on the pulse of their fleet and other assets.

And Servicefinder is user friendly.

“My mechanics are much more quickly able to record parts, add inventory, subtract inventory, produce work orders,” said Randy Williams of Wilson School District in Pennsylvania.

While it’s not required to have other Transfinder solutions, such as the award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS, Williams said he likes how the suite of solutions work seamlessly with each other.

“I’m able to get a bird’s eye view into Servicefinder through my interface with Routefinder PLUS,” he said.

But it is much more than ease-of-use that excites him about Servicefinder.

“With Servicefinder, we have a view to see that our buses are safe,” he said, noting that connected with GPS, he gets notifications when something needs attention. “We have it set up to send us notifications – we have a check engine light on, we have an alternator that’s going bad, the tire pressure is low.”

Here are some key reasons to consider buying Servicefinder:

Improved Safety

With features such as maintenance scheduling and setting up maintenance alerts, Servicefinder enhances the safety of your fleet. Regular maintenance alerts help ensure that vehicles are always in good condition, minimizing the risk of accidents due to mechanical failures.

Enhanced Efficiency

Servicefinder helps you keep a finger on the pulse of your fleet so your vehicles are operating at an optimum efficiency. Servicefinder streamlines transportation operations by providing sophisticated tools for scheduling work orders and technicians, allowing you to easily manage multiple garages or campuses. Servicefinder also enhances communication between staff members, keeping everyone on the same page and avoid operational inefficiencies.

Cost Savings

Pure and simple, better fleet management can reduce repair costs, as well as overtime and labor costs. Additional savings can be found by tracking warranty information through Servicefinder.

Comprehensive Reporting

Servicefinder offers robust reporting tools that provide valuable insights into your transportation operations. Detailed reports can help you identify areas for improvement, track performance metrics and make data-driven decisions.

Customer Support and Training

Transfinder is known for its excellent customer support and comprehensive training programs. When you purchase Servicefinder, you gain access to their knowledgeable support team and extensive training resources, ensuring that your team can effectively utilize the software. Whether you have other Transfinder solutions or not, Servicefinder will give you a taste of the white-glove treatment Transfinder provides its clients.

Scalability and Customization

Servicefinder is scalable to meet the needs of small, medium, and large organizations on multiple sites. It offers customizable features that can be tailored to your specific requirements, ensuring that the software grows with your organization.

Regulatory Compliance

The software helps ensure compliance with various regulatory requirements, such as safety standards and reporting mandates. Keeping up with these regulations can be complex, but Servicefinder simplifies this process, reducing the administrative burden on your team.

User-Friendly Interface

Servicefinder is designed with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for your staff to learn and use. This reduces the learning curve and helps ensure that your team can quickly become proficient with the system.

Positive ROI

Many organizations report a positive return on investment after implementing Servicefinder due to the combination of cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced safety.

That’s just touching on the highlights. Think of purchasing Servicefinder as more of an investment that can lead to significant improvements in efficiency, safety, cost savings and overall operational effectiveness for your transportation services.

Williams at Wilson School District said the solution has paid off in a number of ways.

“Using the whole suite together, including your partners, makes it so efficient for me,” he said.

“So when I go in front of the board with an issue, they know I’m on top of the game because I have this.”

Learn more about Servicefinder. Call 800-373-3609 or email marketing@transfinder.com for more information.