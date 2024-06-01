Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Systems – Not All Created Equal

A host of Florida School Districts are piloting an innovative, automated system to enforce stop arm violations more accurately and effectively. Osceola, Collier, Lee, Alachua and Flagler have all opted for the Safe Fleet Stop Arm Violation Enforcement System (SAVES) to enhance student safety where they are at most risk – the Danger Zone.

Combating the Illegal Passing Epidemic with Advanced Safety Technology

Illegal school bus passing has become an epidemic, making it crucial to find the right technology to tackle this issue. Doing your homework is essential when selecting a system. Here’s what you need to know about the landscape and the key considerations to keep in mind.

Currently, 25 states have enacted school bus stop arm violation camera laws. As a result, automated, stop arm violation enforcement systems are the newest form of technology to help safety-minded school districts reduce student risk in the danger zone.

Consensus among industry experts suggests a multi-faceted strategy is needed to tackle danger zone risks effectively and automated stop arm violation enforcement systems are a worthy addition.

What to Avoid in a Stop Arm Violation Enforcement System

Historical data from the manual precursor to today’s automated systems, shows that stop arm cameras can positively change driver behavior when their evidence is consistently and diligently used, reviewed and processed by law enforcement.

Several shortcomings to this manual approach limit its usefulness in the field:

Numerous event captures don’t qualify as violations.

Too many captures don’t offer definitive proof of a violation.

Reliance on over-taxed law enforcement officers to review and process thousands of tickets.

Today’s advanced, automated systems can eliminate these shortcomings, increase school bus stop arm law awareness, and help reduce daily stop arm violations nationwide.

Not All Systems Are Created Equal

But not all systems are created equal. Many on the market today don’t fully eliminate manual system shortcomings or offer the same comprehensive benefits as SAVES. Some have contracts that don’t consider the natural decrease in violations as communities become more educated – and districts end up overpaying. Some come with implementation restrictions (enabling only busy and risk-prone routes) while others give limited context to a violation event making a citation less likely to stand up in court and are more prone to system failure.

Automated Stop Arm Violation System weaknesses can be split into two categories: Function and Contracts:

System Functionality

Early Stop Arm Violation system adopters noted three functional failures that make some systems less effective at protecting students, enforcing accountability and generating revenue:

Insufficient evidence rulings based on lack of proof students were at risk at the time of the violation.

Low accuracy rates with unproven technology that was not properly quality tested.

Evidence packages that leave room for excusal on a technicality.

System Contracts

Early adopters were also challenged by contractual obligations after installing their systems and experiencing a year of service:

Contracts based on expected annual revenue generation often don’t consider the natural decline in violations as communities become more educated. School Districts could pay high service fees for a system that no longer provides required revenue targets.

Some contracts limit which buses can be enabled. This often leaves school districts providing extra safety only to those students on high-risk vs. low-risk routes. Risk is not a numbers game and students on low-risk routes are still subject to stop arm violations.

Some contracts tie school districts to operational minimums. If these minimums are not met, their systems are at risk of removal subject to the vendor.

Architecturally, some systems employ fewer cameras resulting in reduced context. Many also feature a design consisting of external cameras and hardware installed all in one or two locations. These systems can sustain road dirt or strikes that impact their performance.

What You Really Want in a Stop Arm Enforcement System

The Safe Fleet Stop Arm Violation Enforcement System (SAVES) stands out among other Stop Arm Enforcement systems by leveraging AI and advanced algorithms for enhanced accuracy in detecting violations.

Three cameras on the driver’s side of the bus capture multiple angles of the violation: a still image of the vehicle at the moment of the violation, a video showing the context leading up to, during, and after the violation, and a capture (ALPR camera) of the vehicle’s details like make, model, license plate number, location, and time of the offense. Additionally, SAVES provides crucial context and evidence of risk by recording video footage of students loading and unloading on the right-hand side of the bus.

Key SAVES Benefits:

Unmatched Accuracy: Cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and advanced algorithms deliver >98% accuracy.

Superior Evidence Collection: Multiple high-resolution cameras capture comprehensive evidence from various angles, including clear images of the license plate, vehicle details, and contextual video footage of the entire event. This robust evidence collection ensures admissibility in court proceedings.

Customer-Centric Approach: Safe Fleet understands that each school district has unique needs. SAVES offers a variety of flexible business models, allowing districts to choose the option that best fits their budget and operational requirements.

Proven Technology: The core engine powering SAVES has been rigorously tested and deployed by some of the largest, complex, and exacting Transit and Law Enforcement agencies in the nation. This proven track record demonstrates the reliability and effectiveness of the technology.

The Safe Fleet Stop Arm Violation Enforcement System is the definitive solution to combat illegal passing, addressing challenges encountered by early adopters. With a proven vehicle recognition engine trusted by major transit and law enforcement agencies nationwide, Safe Fleet SAVES delivers unmatched reliability and performance.

Contact Safe Fleet today to learn more about how SAVES can transform school bus safety in your district.