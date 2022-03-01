Top 5 Reasons Propane is the Right Fuel for Schools and Businesses

Propane autogas is a proven fuel of choice for fleets of all sizes. It’s powering more than 200,000 vehicles on the road in the United States and safely transporting more than one million students to school and home every day.

School transportation departments, private contractors, and businesses are choosing propane autogas for these top five reasons and more:

1. PROPANE AUTOGAS IS (ACTUALLY) CLEANER

It’s not enough to be called “clean” — propane autogas walks the walk by protecting the total environment. Diesel, on the other hand, is a toxic contaminant of soil and water resources. Without rigorous maintenance, harmful tailpipe emissions are likely to increase as the vehicle ages and the system degrades. In turn, diesel (and gasoline) can contaminate soil and water resources through spills, leaching, and water runoff.

In real-world testing conducted by West Virginia University in 2018, propane autogas buses produced 96 percent fewer NOx emissions compared with clean diesel buses.1 Propane autogas light-duty trucks reduce NOx emissions by 36 percent compared with diesel.2

Schools also trust propane autogas buses to reduce particulate matter around students, which can irritate asthma and other breathing-related issues.

2. PROPANE AUTOGAS PROVIDES THE LOWEST TOTAL-COST-OF-OWNERSHIP OF ANY FUEL.

Clean diesel buses can only meet EPA and CARB certification levels with complex, expensive technology that costs you more over time — lifetime capital investments in wages, maintenance, repairs, and other hidden costs over the life of the vehicle.

Propane autogas does not require additional fluids, filters, or rigorous maintenance and reduces the most emissions of all fuel options. In fact, propane autogas is 93 percent more cost-effective, costing only $0.19 per mile compared with diesel at $0.80 per mile (accounting for fuel and maintenance).

3. PROPANE AUTOGAS PERFORMANCE CAN BE TRUSTED WELL INTO THE FUTURE.

Propane autogas is the most cost-effective technology for reducing NOx emissions over the life of the vehicle. Fleets are discovering that clean diesel engines degrade in performance over time, which can require rigorous and costly maintenance to remain efficient and compliant.

Fleets can trust propane autogas engines to remain compliant with EPA and CARB standards throughout the lifecycle of their vehicles. Technicians who replace, maintain, diagnose, and repair propane autogas vehicles report maintenance is easy to perform, and the vehicles start and operate reliably every day.

4. PROPANE AUTOGAS PROVIDES THE PERFORMANCE YOUR FLEET REQUIRES.

Propane autogas is trusted to keep operations running smoothly every day, thanks to minimized downtime compared with diesel. You can count on propane autogas to perform every time.

In regions with especially cold winters, propane autogas buses are trusted for superior performance — districts report the buses “start right up” no matter the weather, eliminating the need for cold start crews.

Propane autogas vehicles and fuel systems are manufactured by OEMs that you know and trust to provide the performance that is required for your fleet.

5. PROPANE AUTOGAS IS INNOVATING CLEAN PERFORMANCE.

Roush CleanTech now offers an ultra-low Ford 6.8L propane autogas engine certified to meet the voluntary CARB .02 g/bhp-hr standard, which is 90 percent cleaner than EPA’s mandated .20 g/bhp-hr. heavy duty standard.

In conclusion, propane autogas is better energy for everyone.

To comply with today’s stringent standards, regulations, and requirements, transportation professionals are choosing more alternative fuel solutions for their fleet vehicles, and propane autogas continues to be their top choice.

Thousands of districts across the U.S. are adopting propane autogas for proven safety, reduced emissions, a lower cost of ownership, and greater savings—powering peace of mind for transportation officials and parents alike.

Learn more about the benefits of propane-powered school buses.

1. Source: 2018 West Virginia University Center for Alternative Fuels Engines and Emissions study comparing 2015 LPG Blue Bird school bus (6.8L, 10 Cylinder) with 2014 ultra-low sulfur diesel Blue Bird school bus (6.7L, 6 Cylinder).

2. Source: 2017 Gas Technology Institute comparative emissions analysis. Assumed annual mileage: 11,400 miles. Fuel economies based on 2016 AFLEET data.