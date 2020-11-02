Home Polls Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts... Polls Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community? November 1, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Buses from Salem-Keizer Public Schools were used in efforts against September 2020 wildfires in Oregon. Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote TagsEmergencyEvacuationFireOperationsWeather Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Previous articleNovember 2020Next articleMaryland School District Focuses on Student Safety, Updating Technology Amid Closure RELATED ARTICLES Polls Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers? Read more Polls Does your school district or bus company allow hand sanitizer on the bus? Read more Polls Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses? Read more Polls Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools? Read more Polls Will you need more routes & school bus drivers for the new school year, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands? Read more Polls Are Wi-Fi routers installed in your district’s or company’s school buses? Read more Digital Editions Digital Editions November 2020 This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools... Read more Partner Updates busHive: The Proven Field Trip & Athletic Trip Solution for School... Top Considerations for EV Batteries & Charging Infrastructure A Lesson in Propane Autogas for School Buses The School Bus as a Contact Tracing Tool for COVID-19 Buyers Guide Digital Editions Buyer’s Guide 2020 Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,... Read more Multimedia (STN Podcast E34) A Crazy Year for School Busing: COVID-19 Re-closes Schools &... (STN Podcast E33) Forced Innovation: Unique Solutions for School Bus Operations Amid COVID-19 (STN Podcast E32) As Seasons Turn: Coronavirus, Special Needs Students & Cold Weather Poll Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote Advertisement Special Reports COVID-19 Era Introduces New Student Behavior Concerns Tablet Technology: Multifunctional & Useful for Any Operating Environment Contractors Work to Keep School Buses Clean From COVID-19 Cleaning, Screening and Accountability