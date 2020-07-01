Home Polls Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario... Polls Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools? By Claudia Newton June 30, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Jeff Wainwright, assistant transportation director, and Cheryl Dalton, director of transportation, review routes for Saratoga Springs City School District in New York. Photo courtesy of Tyler Technologies. Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote TagsBack to SchoolRoutingTechnology Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Previous articleSTN Podcast Episode 14 – Leading in Uncertainty: Transportation Director Shares Post-Coronavirus Plan & EncouragementNext articleWhat Will Back to School Look Like During COVID-19? RELATED ARTICLES Polls Will you need more routes & school bus drivers for the new school year, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands? Read more Polls Are Wi-Fi routers installed in your district’s or company’s school buses? Read more Polls Should the ongoing testing of all school bus drivers to pass physical fitness requirements be a national requirement? Read more Polls Is your district or company still paying bus drivers amid the school closures? Read more Polls Are you taking extraordinary measures to disinfect buses in response to the coronavirus outbreak? Read more Polls Are you concerned about the effect of cold weather on electric school buses? Read more Digital Editions Digital Editions July 2020 This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health... Read more Partner Updates Attend School Bus Wheelchair Securement Training from Home What Will Back to School Look Like During COVID-19? Partner With Cummins For Fleet Prep Ahead of 2020-2021 School Startup COVID-19 is Changing Our World & How We Operate – Are... Buyers Guide Digital Editions Buyer’s Guide 2020 Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,... Read more Multimedia STN Podcast Episode 14 – Leading in Uncertainty: Transportation Director Shares Post-Coronavirus Plan... STN Podcast Episode 13 – Adapting to COVID-19: Students Wearing Masks & Physically... STN Podcast Episode 12 – Tool of Equity: Educational Access for all Students Amid... Poll Does your operation have routing software to help with the “what-if” scenario planning of reopening schools?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote Advertisement Special Reports Screening Student Health Prior to Boarding School Bus Rife with Complexities Finding Direction No ‘Easy Button’ Available to Student Transporters in Response to Coronavirus Rethinking School Startup for Students with Special Needs