Students Inspire School Bus Driver to Go Back to School

A Massachusetts school bus driver said the students on his route inspired him to go back to school and complete his associate’s degree so he can eventually become a high school history teacher, reported CBS News.

Clayton Ward’s family owns a school bus company in Tennessee. When he moved to Massachusetts, he followed joined the legacy and became a school bus driver. He also attended college 10 years ago but dropped out.

“I got the inspiration [to go back] after talking specifically to my high schoolers about a passion of mine, which is history,” Ward told CBS News. “Just talking with them a little bit about history … it inspired me, especially hearing them say, ‘You should be my teacher.’”

Ward enrolled at MassBay Community College in May 2019, while still driving full-time. He finished his associate’s degree in three semesters and is now going to attend Framingham State to complete his bachelor’s degree.