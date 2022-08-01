Monday, August 1, 2022
Advertisement
HomePollsDoes your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting...
Polls

Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?

By Claudia Newton
Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia is in the process of moving to a more efficient and accountable parts inventory management system.

Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?
0 votes
VoteResults
Previous articleThinking About Investing In New Software? Avoid the Hassle – Invest in Your Current Tools
Next articleAugust 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2022

Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.