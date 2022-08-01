HomePollsDoes your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting... Polls Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts? By Claudia Newton August 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia is in the process of moving to a more efficient and accountable parts inventory management system. Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?YesNo0 votesVoteResultsBack to vote TagsBus GarageMaintenanceManufacturingPartsSupplier Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Previous articleThinking About Investing In New Software? Avoid the Hassle – Invest in Your Current ToolsNext articleAugust 2022 RELATED ARTICLES Polls Did you use pandemic “downtime” to install safety technology on your school buses? Polls Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent incidents in the community? Polls Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots? Polls Is your operation prepared for the sunset of 3G devices? Polls Do you feel your superintendent and/or administration supports student transportation operations in your school district? Polls Are you continuing with masking policies inside school buses? Advertisement Digital Editions August 2022 Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions... Partner Updates Thinking About Investing In New Software? Avoid the Hassle – Invest... The Hidden Emissions of Electric School Buses V2G Improves Total Cost of Fleet Ownership and Improves Grid Resilience Why Your Operation Needs Connected Buses Advertisement Buyers Guide Buyer’s Guide 2022 Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal... Multimedia (STN Podcast E121) Sink Your Teeth Into It: Experiencing the Latest & Greatest... (STN Podcast E120) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Electric Innovator Pulls Back the... (STN Podcast E119) How Much Influence Do You Really Have? Impactful Leadership in... AdvertisementPollAdvertisement Special Reports The Squeeze Felt Around the World STN EXPO Abuzz with Discussions on Electric School Bus Implementation Michigan Engages Voters in Electrifying One School District at a Time The Power to Control Energy