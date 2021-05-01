HomePollsHas your operation had to cancel bus routes this school year due... Polls Has your operation had to cancel bus routes this school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers? May 1, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Image courtesy of FMCSA Has your operation had to cancel bus routes this school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers?YesNo2 votesVoteResultsBack to vote TagsBus Driver ShortageDriverOperationsRouting Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Digg Email Previous articleCOVID-19 Relief Helps, But Big Challenges RemainNext articleA Guide to Locating Funding For Electric School Bus Purchases RELATED ARTICLES Polls Are you concerned about the long-term effect COVID-19 will have on your department’s budget? Polls Are you concerned about the long-term effects of frequent cleaning on school bus seats and other equipment? Polls Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus? Polls Did you attend a virtual conference in 2020? Polls Are you holding holiday celebrations for your transportation staff? Polls Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community? Digital Editions May 2021 This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, emergency drills amid COVID-19, and seatbelt safety for students.... Partner Updates Washington District Improves Bus Operations, Customer Service With Bytecurve busHive Trip Software Checks All Boxes for Minnesota School District Michigan School Bus Driver Named First-Ever Bus Guardian Hero Challenges, Solutions and Federal COVID-19 Funding for School Transportation A Guide to Locating Funding For Electric School Bus Purchases As School Reopening Progresses, Safety Is Priority Curriculum A Customizable Approach to Special Needs Transportation Routing WATCH: Arizona District Invests in Parent App for Greater Accountability, Connection (Report) The State of School Transportation in 2021 Simplifying Bus Fleet Management with Data Address Driver Shortages by Reducing Routes with an Expert Assessment Tips on Using CARES Act Funds to Purchase School Bus Technology Advertisement Buyers Guide Buyer’s Guide 2021 Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal... Multimedia (STN Podcast E61) Careful Consideration: Why Planning Ahead is Key for Operational Optimization (STN Podcast E60) Green School Bus Buzz: LIVE From the Green Bus Summit (Free Webinar) Benefits of School Bus WiFi & How to Fund It Poll Has your operation had to cancel bus routes this school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers?YesNo2 votesVoteResultsBack to vote Advertisement Special Reports Selecting the Fuel that Makes Cents for You: Renewable Diesel The Driving Force School Bus Contractors Stuck in Traffic on Road to COVID-19 Recovery Selecting the Fuel that Makes Cents for You: Propane