Thursday, September 16, 2021
Georgia School District Implements Student Tracking App

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

DeKalb School District in Georgia announced the implementation of a new smartphone app that allows parents to track their children’s school bus in real time, reported Fox 5.

Edulog Parents App will grant parents and guardians access to view information about their kids’ school bus status. This app provides a real time map and sends notifications when the school bus is near their stop, school grounds or alert zone.

According to the school district the app can only give access to a parent about their one student not all of them.

The district’s website provides the link and QR code to download the app.

