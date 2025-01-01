January 2025

The first issue of 2025 highlights transporting students with special needs and disabilities. Read more about considerations of using non-yellow school bus vehicles, handling student behavior advice from TSD Conference speakers, how transportation can utilize Medicaid reimbursement, how to create a transportation plan for students with special needs and more! Also check out the 2024 TSD Conference Recap.

Cover Story

Atypical Student Transportation

Using non-school bus vehicles such as vans is nothing new but never so widespread, especially to address increasing rates of students being classified with disabilities and who are experiencing homelessness. Cost savings can be had, but at what price for safety?

Features

It’s All About Communication

TSD Conference attendees learn from experts on what students with disabilities are really saying when exhibiting behaviors on school buses.

Hurricane Response

Student transporters discuss how their operations were pressed into action by Hurricanes Helene and Milton as well as the lessons they learned for the next big storm.

Special Report

School Districts Use Data, Routing For Medicaid Reimbursements

Technology can make the paperwork of tracking Medicaid-eligible transportation services well worth the exercise. But there is much more to the process.

TSD Conference Recap

See some of the action from the industry’s premier event for the transportation of students with disabilities and special needs. Read more about sessions throughout the magazine.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Handle With Care

Thought Leader by Pete Meslin

Celebrate Accomplishments When Transporting Students With Disabilities

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Strategies for Attracting And Retaining Staff