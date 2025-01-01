Thursday, January 2, 2025
January 2025

A sample screenshot displays the type of real-time tracking data that Zonar Ground Traffic Control can provide student transporters, in this case using a van to pick up a student who is homeless. Photo provided by Zonar.
Cover design by Kimber Horne

The first issue of 2025 highlights transporting students with special needs and disabilities. Read more about considerations of using non-yellow school bus vehicles, handling student behavior advice from TSD Conference speakers, how transportation can utilize Medicaid reimbursement, how to create a transportation plan for students with special needs and more! Also check out the 2024 TSD Conference Recap.

Read the full January 2025 issue.

Cover Story

Atypical Student Transportation
Using non-school bus vehicles such as vans is nothing new but never so widespread, especially to address increasing rates of students being classified with disabilities and who are experiencing homelessness. Cost savings can be had, but at what price for safety?

Features

It’s All About Communication
TSD Conference attendees learn from experts on what students with disabilities are really saying when exhibiting behaviors on school buses.

Hurricane Response
Student transporters discuss how their operations were pressed into action by Hurricanes Helene and Milton as well as the lessons they learned for the next big storm.

Special Report

School Districts Use Data, Routing For Medicaid Reimbursements
Technology can make the paperwork of tracking Medicaid-eligible transportation services well worth the exercise. But there is much more to the process.

TSD Conference Recap
See some of the action from the industry’s premier event for the transportation of students with disabilities and special needs. Read more about sessions throughout the magazine.

Feedback
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Handle With Care

Thought Leader by Pete Meslin
Celebrate Accomplishments When Transporting Students With Disabilities

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Strategies for Attracting And Retaining Staff

