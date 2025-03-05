Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Wire Reports

Alabama School Bus Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes

By Merari Acevedo
An entry-level school bus driver performs behind-the-wheel training. Image courtesy of FMCSA

An Alabama school bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel while transporting 14 students last month, reported WCSC 5.

The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 12, when 47-year-old Angela Lane Weaver fell asleep while driving. This caused the bus to run off the road, hit a ditch and tree before overturning on Mason Ferry Road.

According to the news report, seven of the 14 students being transported at the time of the crash were injured. The extent of their injuries and the current conditions of the students is unclear.

The district told local news reporters that the driver was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident based on information they had at the time. Weaver then briefly returned to work. Now that the district received new information, the driver was placed back on administrative leave, where she remained as of this report. The investigation wass ongoing, and the district said it will determine further disciplinary action.

Weaver had allegedly been issued three speeding tickets in the last four years, all for going more than 19 miles per hour over the speed limit. Additionally, a previous crash report revealed that she admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel in 2021.

Previous article
Transit Technologies Announces Strategic Acquisition to Integrate Cutting-Edge Trip and Charter Management Capabilities Into Its Market-Leading K-12 Solutions

