Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Wire Reports

New Jersey School Bus Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes into Home

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
A school bus crashed into a home in Howell, New Jersey, after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, reported ABC 7 News.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning after the school bus left Howell High School in the Freehold Regional District and drove toward the Marlboro School District.

The driver was not identified by name but works for Jay’s Bus Service. Reports indicate the bus driver lost control of the vehicle because he was exhausted.

Subsequently, the driver hit a utility pole, and a mailbox before slamming into the house. There were no students on board the bus at the time of the incident.

Authorities stated a woman and two children were inside the house when the crash occurred but were not hurt. The driver reportedly suffered lacerations on his face.

Police have not confirmed how fast the bus was traveling, but the impact reportedly rocked the house.

Police added there is no indication the driver was impaired but rather he dozed off.

The house owners were reportedly forced to relocate because the crash caused major structure damage.

