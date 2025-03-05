Transit Technologies Announces Strategic Acquisition to Integrate Cutting-Edge Trip and Charter Management Capabilities Into Its Market-Leading K-12 Solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -Transit Technologies, a leading provider of powerful, seamless transit solutions, has officially acquired busHIVE, a renowned transportation management software provider. busHIVE offers a suite of customizable solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency for school bus contractors, school districts, and motorcoach operators. Their platform addresses critical aspects of transportation management, including:

Trip and Charter Management: Streamlining the scheduling and dispatching of trips and charters, allowing for efficient resource allocation, billing and payroll. Personnel and Driver Compliance: Monitoring and managing driver qualifications, certifications, and compliance requirements to ensure safety and regulatory adherence. Vehicle Preventative Maintenance: Providing tools for scheduling and tracking maintenance activities, inventory management, and work order generation to prolong vehicle lifespan and reduce downtime.

busHIVE’s flexible and user-friendly software has been instrumental in assisting transportation operations to effectively organize workflows, reduce manual processes, and enhance data accessibility. Their commitment to innovation and client collaboration has positioned them as a trusted partner in the transportation industry.

Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies, emphasized the significance of this acquisition:

“This is more than a strategic expansion; it’s a leap towards a future where transit is more efficient, reliable, and inclusive. By integrating busHIVE’s advanced platform, we are not just streamlining operations; we’re setting new benchmarks for what transit systems can achieve. We are very excited about the significant value busHIVE will add to Transit Technologies’ already robust technology platform serving the K-12 market today, and is a perfect complement to our acquisition of Chicago-based ByteCurve in August of 2024.”

The synergy between Transit Technologies’ mission to revolutionize mobility for all and busHIVE’s transportation management solution creates a robust platform that enhances operational efficiency and meets the evolving demands of modern student transportation.

About Transit Technologies:‍

Transit Technologies is the leading provider of powerful, seamless transit solutions, creating a more connected and accessible world for all. The company’s mission is to ultimately build a network of innovative transportation solutions that provide safe, efficient, and reliable transit, to mobilize organizations and enrich communities. With deep expertise and a comprehensive network of transit solutions, Transit Technologies meets any mobility need, reducing costs, maximizing service delivery, and ensuring safe and efficient community movement.

About busHIVE:

busHIVE is a leading transportation management software company specializing in trip and charter management, personnel compliance, and vehicle preventative maintenance. Their customizable solutions cater to school bus contractors, school districts, and motorcoach operators, enabling clients to streamline operations, ensure safety compliance, and maintain efficient fleet management. With a focus on innovation and client collaboration, busHIVE continues to drive advancements in transportation technology.