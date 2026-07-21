Driver Shortage Could Lead to Bus Route Disruptions, District Warns

Bullitt County Public Schools in Kentucky is warning families to prepare for possible school bus route disruptions as the district continues recruiting staff amid a driver shortage ahead of the 2026-2027 school year reported, WDRB News.

In a letter sent to families last week, the district said canceled routes remain a possibility if substitute bus drivers are unavailable. The district reminded parents that they are responsible for ensuring students get to school if a route is canceled.

“Families are responsible for student transportation and attendance,” the district said. “If a bus route is canceled, absences will not be excused.”

To help minimize disruptions, the district reportedly said elementary and middle school students may be dropped off as early as 6 a.m. through its Right at School before-school program and remain until 6 p.m. High school students will also have access to designated community pickup locations, where buses will provide transportation to campus.

The district reportedly noted that parents have up to six excused absences for their children each school year to use for unexpected emergencies.

District Short on Sub Drivers

Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the district expects to have enough full-time drivers to cover all regular routes when school begins but continues to face a shortage of substitute bus drivers. “Our problem is that there are not enough people who want to drive a bus,” Bacon said in a statement. “We have raised pay considerably over the last five years.”

According to Bacon, the average bus driver reportedly earns $25.44 per hour over a 179-day work year and receives benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid sick leave, personal leave and emergency leave. He added that the district’s most experienced drivers earn $30.20 per hour.

Some parents say canceled routes have already affected student attendance. Parent Chelsea Stanley said her first-grade daughter missed multiple days of school last year after repeated route cancellations. “It’s actually been a nightmare,” Stanley said, adding that without reliable transportation, her family was left with few safe alternatives for getting her daughter to school.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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