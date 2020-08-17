Georgia School Bus Crash Sends Six Students to the Hospital

Despite many school buses remaining parked during virtual learning, some are still in operation and road safety remains paramount. A box truck rear-ended a school bus that had stopped to unload students in Alama, Georgia, the Star Tribune reported.

At least six students and the school bus driver were injured. The truck driver reportedly died later in the hospital. Fox News reported on Aug. 16 that the truck driver Johnathon Grayer, 25, hopped out of his cab after the collision. He reportedly helped students evacuate the bus before collapsing.

The school bus stopped around 3:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 4 in Bacon County on Aug. 12, when Grayer struck the back of the bus.

At least 10 students were on board at the time. The six taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

The students ranged from elementary to high school age, but the latest conditions of the injured children were not available in the article.

Some schools in Georgia started the fall semester in early August, which consisted of a mixture of in-person and virtual education.

