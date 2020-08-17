Monday, August 17, 2020
Home Wire Reports Georgia School Bus Crash Sends Six Students to the Hospital
Wire Reports

Georgia School Bus Crash Sends Six Students to the Hospital

By Taylor Hannon
Stock photo.

Despite many school buses remaining parked during virtual learning, some are still in operation and road safety remains paramount. A box truck rear-ended a school bus that had stopped to unload students in Alama, Georgia, the Star Tribune reported.

At least six students and the school bus driver were injured. The truck driver reportedly died later in the hospital. Fox News reported on Aug. 16 that the truck driver Johnathon Grayer, 25, hopped out of his cab after the collision. He reportedly helped students evacuate the bus before collapsing.

The school bus stopped around 3:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 4 in Bacon County on Aug. 12, when Grayer struck the back of the bus.

At least 10 students were on board at the time. The six taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

The students ranged from elementary to high school age, but the latest conditions of the injured children were not available in the article.

Some schools in Georgia started the fall semester in early August, which consisted of a mixture of in-person and virtual education.

Related: Update: Georgia School District Buses Roll Again on Food Delivery Missions
Related: Georgia Superintendent Cites Positive Impact School Bus Transportation Makes on Students
Related: Georgia Student Transporter Places Her Passion in Family, Student Safety
Related: Georgia to Add Crosswalks After Student Hit While Waiting for School Bus

 

Previous articleWhat Works for One During COVID-19 Startup May Not Work for Another

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Suffolk Transportation Steps up School Bus Safety Protocols, Long Islanders Still Concerned

A poll conducted by News12 Long Island on Aug. 10, found that 62 percent of respondents don’t believe it will be safe for students...
Read more
Wire Reports

Longtime School Bus Driver Presented Accident-Free Driving Award Shortly Before Death

A Maryland school bus driver and contractor for 53 years received a posthumous award for safe operations, reported the Caroll County Times. The Carroll...
Read more
Wire Reports

Clark County School District in Nevada Announces Online Start to School Year 

One of the largest public school districts in the country, Clark County School District that serves the Las Vegas area, joins the list of...
Read more
Wire Reports

Maryland School District Discusses What Sitting Buses Mean for Drivers

Some school districts across Maryland are opting for a full virtual start to school in the fall, but as school buses were left to...
Read more
Wire Reports

Indiana School Districts Prepare for Early August Reopening

As schools across the Hoosier State prepare to open their doors on Aug. 5 for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, properly cleaning...
Read more
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Addresses Transportation Operations Amid COVID-19

As school systems across Virginia try to figure out how to safely open in the fall, the Montgomery County School Board discussed challenges relating...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
166 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.