Go Riteway Hosts ‘Drive the Bus’ Events Amid Wisconsin Driver Shortage

School bus contractor Go Riteway Transportation Group is holding two “Drive the Bus” recruitment events in southeast Wisconsin as school districts prepare for the upcoming academic year amid an ongoing shortage of school bus drivers, reported TMJ4 News.

According to the news report, two events were intended to recruit drivers serving the Brown Deer and Mequon-Thiensville school districts in Mequon, Wisconsin and the Nicolet Union, River Hills and Indian Hill school districts near Milwaukee.

Participants can reportedly drive a school bus under the supervision of certified trainers and learn about the requirements for earning a commercial driver’s license and becoming a school bus driver. Go Riteway offers paid training and a sign-on bonus to new drivers.

David Tice, a Go Riteway bus driver, said that the position allows relationship-building with students and support of local communities. “I just love getting to know the kids and going to their events,” Tice said via the article, adding that drivers can give children a positive experience before they arrive at school. “It’s really meaningful for the kids.”

Tice stated that one of his highlights was transporting the Grafton High School football team to the state championship game last year. He said he hopes to take the team back this year.

The recruitment push comes as Wisconsin continues to experience a decline in available school bus drivers. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the number of licensed school bus drivers in the state has fallen by 17 percent over the past two decades. The shortage has reportedly caused some school districts to cut or consolidate routes.

Doug Luedcke, a Go Riteway terminal manager, said the recruitment events offer residents an opportunity to serve their local schools and help ensure students have transportation. “We’re looking for anybody that wants to help out in their community, in their school district,” Luedcke said via the article.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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