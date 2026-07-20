Stuff the Bus Event Provides Supplies for More Than 16,000 Tennessee Students

More than 16,000 elementary school students across Middle Tennessee will receive backpacks filled with school supplies through United Way of Greater Nashville’s annual Stuff the Bus initiative, reported WSMV 4.

The nonprofit organization set a goal of filling 15,000 backpacks during this year’s campaign. Community donations surpassed that target by 1,060, resulting in 16,060 backpacks for students preparing to return to classrooms.

Nearly 500 volunteers reportedly gathered July 14 and 15 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to drop off supplies, assemble backpacks and celebrate the campaign’s success.

The organization said 497 volunteers contributed more than 1,988 hours to the effort. Supplies were collected and donated by 55 companies and individuals before volunteers packed them into backpacks for distribution.

The backpacks will reportedly be delivered to students in need through 58 locations across 10 Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner and Williamson. The distribution comes as school districts throughout the region prepare to welcome students back for the 2026-2027 academic year. Depending on the district, classes are scheduled to resume in late July or early August.

Stuff the Bus is intended to ensure students whose families may have difficulty purchasing school supplies begin the academic year with essential classroom materials. The campaign relies on donations and volunteer support to collect, organize and distribute the backpacks throughout the region.

United Way of Greater Nashville works with organizations and community partners across Middle Tennessee to connect donated supplies with students who need them. This year’s campaign exceeded its original backpack goal by about 7 percent.

Officials did not provide details about the individual supplies included in each backpack or specify when distributions will take place at each location. Families seeking information about eligibility or pickup arrangements can contact participating organizations in their respective counties.

Written with the assistance of AI.

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