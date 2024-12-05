Florida School District Begins School Bus Mechanic Apprenticeship Program

The Osceola County School District is in the process of developing an maintenance apprenticeship program, the first of its kind in the state. Individuals with an interest in learning about school bus technology and to gain training and experience in repairing buses are being paid while they attend school and participate in training.

There have been other school bus apprenticeship programs in the U.S., but none in Florida.

“We currently have three apprentices that are working in our central bus depot in our district. There are plans to expand the program after the initial testing period,” said Borras, supervisor of transportation for Osceola County Schools, located south and east of Orlando.

The program is beneficial for mechanics by providing hands-on experience they cannot receive elsewhere. The program offers the opportunity to learn useful skills in a work environment and will assist in job placement opportunities.

According to Borras, the apprenticeship program is going well. Young people are working and learning through it and more are coming into the program.

“We are growing our new program. Our students have to take an aptitude test and, if they do well, they begin a hands-on learning process. We look for students who have an interest in being a mechanic and like to work with their hands,” he explained.

Borras hopes to get more younger people interested in careers as school bus mechanics. “We are working on creating a flow from local high school technical programs. We want to show them the advantages of working for the school district as a mechanic,” he said.

The students complete book work or academic style courses and then they work with experienced mechanics who have the patience and willingness to teach younger people to become expert bus mechanics.

It generally takes about a year and a half for a beginning apprentice to complete a training program to be considered qualified to work more independently. Those who can pass their course work more quickly can complete the training sooner. The apprentices are being paid while they study and learn from the more experienced mechanics.

For years, young people were not encouraged to pursue careers in the trades but there are many advantages to pursuing an apprenticeship. Young people who are less interested in academics may find repairing engines or learning various trades to be more fulfilling and exciting. One can work with experienced adults and learn valuable skills quickly.

Unlike young people who go to college and pay high tuition costs, school bus apprentices are receiving a paycheck while they learn. And if they stay with Osceola or go to another county, they receive state benefits including full health coverage and a full state pension after retirement.