School Bus Driver Charged with Hit-and-Run Death of Brooklyn Girl

Horrific video shows the moments before a school bus struck 11-year-old Amira Aminova as she ran across a Brooklyn street after buying chocolate at a bodega.

Police reportedly arrested Wawa Aurelus, 62, the school bus driver who hit Aminova but did not stop at the scene. He was arrested Friday, according to multiple news reports, following the incident that occurred shortly after school let out at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bath Beach neighborhood.

Aurelus was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, both misdemeanors, according to the New York Times.

The video shows Aminova standing on the corner of Bath Ave. at 23rd Ave. and proceeding to cross the street, apparently with seconds remaining on the red-flashing countdown pedestrian signal. As Aminova starts to run across the street, the school bus is seen coming into view heading south on 23rd Ave. and instigating a right-hand turn onto Bath Ave. The bus never stops, and the video cuts out right before it hits the sixth grader.

Advertisement

Aminova was at least the fifth student pedestrian killed this school year nationwide by a school bus, according to School Transportation News research.

State Sen. Steve Chan, a former NYPD officer, represents the 17th district that comprises part of South Brooklyn. He told STN he does not understand how Aurelus did not realize he struck Aminova and continued his route.

“Spending 27 years as a police officer, I’ve seen many accidents involving school buses, tractor trailers and small trucks. Often, a driver will not know when they hit someone in the leg or brushed up against their body. However, in this particular case, I’ve reviewed video tape of the incident from start to finish. This bus driver should have known that he rolled over a person or something,” Chan wrote in an email Saturday. “If he had looked into the rear or side view mirror, he would have seen her on the ground. The intersection was clear and visibility was good. The roadway was dry and flat. The snow built up in the corners was not a factor. There were no other drivers or pedestrians in this intersection. The pedestrian was crossing with the crosswalk and a green light. She did break into a sprint. However, the bus driver had a clear line of sight at the intersection.

“As far as I can tell, this tragedy is the result of complete driver inattention,” he continued. “Of course, I know most school bus drivers are dedicated individuals who help our community every day. But I must ask everyone to use extra caution, especially when making a turn.”

Police later located Aurelus, an employee of Consolidated Bus Service, and took him to the 62nd Precinct for questioning, reported CBS New York. Chan posted on Facebook the driver was detained “a short distance away” from the scene of the collision.

Consolidated Bus Service had not responded to an email seeking comment at this report.

An investigation by the NYPD fatal collision unit continues. A GoFundMe page was set up for Aminova’s mother to help cover funeral and burial costs in Uzbekistan. She immigrated with her daughter to the U.S. several years ago.

Related: 4-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Struck by School Bus in New York

Related: New York School Bus Crash Leaves One Dead, Others Injured

Related: Fatality Data Analysis Indicates School Bus Safety in Comparison to Other Modes