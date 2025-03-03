Monday, March 3, 2025
Motorist Dead After Colliding with Ohio School Bus During Drop Off

By Merari Acevedo

A crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck left one dead following a medical emergency, reported Fox 8.

The incident occurred Feb. 24. According to the article, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a pickup truck with a sole occupant and a school bus with a driver and 32 students on board. Only one student reported an ankle injury, but they were checked out and released on scene.

Investigation into the crash reportedly revealed that the bus had stopped to let students off, with a 2023 Chevy Silverado stopping behind. Witnesses on scene say the bus turned off the flashing red lights and started driving. However, the truck accelerated and ran into the rear of the bus.

The article states the truck was driven by 62-year-old Eric Brandewie. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers stated via the article that the family of Brandewie shared he had called his wife just minutes before the incident, reporting chest pains and profuse sweating. He was on his way to his daughter’s house so they could go to the hospital together.

Authorities said they believe the cause of the crash is the result of a medical emergency, but the investigation is ongoing until an autopsy is completed.

