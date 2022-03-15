Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Maine School Bus Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver in Maine died after suffering a medical emergency, reported WMTW News.

The bus driver, 77, whose identity was not disclosed in this writing, reportedly drove the school bus on Route 201 in Topsham for Maine School Administrative District 75 near the Cathance River and suffered a medical emergency on Monday. According to the police, students on board helped pull the bus over and called 911, while a passerby also stopped to help put the bus in park.

Authorities said two police officers arrived at the scene and began CPR on the driver, who was later taken to a local hospital.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. No injuries were reported to the student passengers.

The details on the medical emergency of the driver have not been released.

