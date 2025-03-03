The Evolving Role of School Bus Technicians

It was not long ago that school bus mechanics relied solely on a set of Snap-On or Craftsman tools complemented by a dwell meter, vacuum gauge, timing light, tachometer, torque wrench, volt/amp/ohm meter, feeler gauges, inside and outside micrometers, sledgehammer and pry bar, to diagnosis and repair school buses. Mechanical knowledge was gained from high school auto mechanics classes, industrial arts and working alongside seasoned experienced mechanics with the job being performed well on the vehicles of that era.

School bus maintenance has processes and procedures that include periodic checks, preventive maintenance cycles (PM), state regulatory inspections, steering and suspension work, brake replacement, accident and vandalism repair, driver-reported concerns (driver defects), tire repair, and fleet appearance work. These will always remain part of the routine work performed by technicians. These job tasks will never be eliminated by autonomous technology. They, however, can be supported by it in using diagnostic, scheduling and monitoring software with a system that may predict events, identify failures, record events, and schedule repairs.

The past few decades have seen many changes to school buses, leading to a necessary change or growth in the numerous skills required to be a school bus technician.

The ongoing development and introduction of numerous OEM and aftermarket electronic management and diagnostic systems on board the school bus require that the technician is capable of demonstrating a intimate knowledge of those system diagnostics and repair techniques, including numerous proprietary information technologies that are related to these new equipment operational innovations. At the same time, the technician needs to continue with applying established legacy maintenance techniques on 1- to 15-year-old diesel, gasoline and propane engines, transmissions and chassis components of their fleet.

Adding to the evolving skill set necessary for today’s technician is the complexity of transitioning over time to a battery-electric powertrain or electric motor assisted

power systems, and the facility infrastructure and equipment necessary to support them. School bus technicians must perform a wide range of tasks safely, all while trying to stay within operating budget parameters.

The complexity of diagnostic equipment and system fault codes and the semi-autonomous on-board power plant management systems operating today’s numerous Type A, B, C, D and other non-school bus equipment related to the school district or company, warrants a title change and job description from school bus mechanic to that of school bus technician.

To excel in the field of qualified school bus technicians, individuals ideally would possess a combination of technical knowledge, practical skills and formal training. Key qualifications preferably include a formal journeyman training program specific to the school bus chassis maintenance process, a postsecondary training program at a technical school or community college and industry training certification endorsed by OEM’s. Add to these ongoing a training development program supported by their employer. Also, demonstrated skill from experience gained working alongside experienced technicians over time is invaluable.

These programs typically include coursework in diesel and alternative fueled engine technology, electronics, and hands-on training in diagnostic and repair techniques. I also strongly recommend certifications from recognized organizations such as the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (school bus/medium truck specific), which can enhance job knowledge, especially as the industry moves toward electrification.

The future of medium truck and bus technician jobs looks promising, with steady demand projected across various industries. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for technicians to grow by 3 percent from 2021 to 2031, keeping pace with the average growth rate for all occupations. Innovations in technology, increased emphasis on environmental sustainability, and a mix of alternative fueled vehicles and legacy diesel school buses vehicles will ensure a consistent need for skilled technicians. While the role of school bus technician comes with its share of challenges, the opportunities for growth, advancement and job security make it an attractive career choice for those with the right skills and training.

As technology continues to evolve, school bus technicians will remain at the forefront of ensuring the safety, efficiency and reliability of the school transportation sector numerous school bus types.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the February 2025 issue of School Transportation News.



Robert Pudlewski is STN’s technical editor and a member of the National School Transportation Association Hall of Fame in recognition of his 40-plus-year career as a school bus maintenance, technology and procurement expert.

