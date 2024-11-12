Monday, November 11, 2024
Michigan School Bus Driver Charged in Fatal Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A 64-year-old school bus driver from Michigan has been charged with allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old girl in Hamtramck.

The Charter County of Wayne Michigan released a statement confirming that Marvin Lee Flentroy, a school bus driver for Hamtramck Public Schools, has been charged in connection with a car crash that killed a 3-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 16, when Flentroy was turning onto Burger Street and struck the child while she was crossing the street. First responders were called to scene and transported the child to a local hospital, where she later died.

Flentroy was arraigned on Oct. 10 and given a $10,000 personal bond. He was also ordered not to drive and has been since then charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death.

The case remains under investigation.

