‘Crackling’ House Fire Alerts Teen While Waiting for School Bus

A Long Island teenager and his mother are being praised after helping rescue a neighbor from a house fire while the boy waited for his school bus, reported People News.

The incident reportedly occurred March 31 when Jovani Moss, 15, heard “crackling” of flames coming from a house across the street from his family’s residence in Melville, New York.

“I didn’t notice the fire at first,” Moss told local news reporters. “But I heard the crackling of the fire, and I turned to look and called my mom.”

Moss said he immediately alerted his mother, Natechia Moss, and asked whether he should go to the house or call 911.

Natechia reportedly instructed her son to contact emergency responders while she rushed outside her house to warn the homeowner. She repeatedly rang the doorbell but got no response and thus began kicking the door until it partially opened. “I kept kicking the door,” she said via the article “Finally, I got it ajar a little bit, and all of a sudden, I saw her standing there and I grabbed her and said, ‘Your house is on fire!’”

The homeowner had reportedly attempted to re-enter the burning residence to retrieve her cat and jewelry before eventually escaping safely. Firefighters from the Melville Fire Department responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Moss has since been hailed as a hero for reacting quickly, though the teen downplayed the attention. “A lot of people calling me a hero,” he said via the report. “I was like, ‘I’m not really a hero. I’m just being a good neighbor.”

He credited his mother with setting the example and teaching him to stay aware of his surroundings.

“Take out the ear pods. Keep your phone in your pocket until you get on that bus,” Natechia said of the advice she gives her son. “Always be aware.”

Melville Fire Chief Donald Barclay praised the family’s actions. “We are thankful no one was hurt and that Jovani did the right thing and helped his neighbor. The world needs more Jovani,” said Barclay via the article. He also commended the department’s volunteer firefighters, saying the incident reflected “the idea of helping your neighbor in multiple ways.”

Written with assistance from AI.

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