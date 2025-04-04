Virginia School District Holds School Bus Rodeo Skills Competition

Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) held a bus roadeo for its drivers to show off their skills in school transportation, reported 29 News.

According to the news report, the district’s bus drivers took on timed challenges March 28 and demonstrated their skills in backing up, parking and navigating tight spaces.

ACPS Bus Driver Jan Kendrick told local news reporters that the roadeo gives the drivers a chance to get together and show what they can do. More than just a roadeo, bus drivers view it as training and a chance for friendly competition.

Kendrick said competing in the roadeo also helps them every day when driving students to and from school. The district serves over 14,000 students from elementary to high school.

Advertisement

“A bus driver has more to do in that one seat than any other driver out there,” said Kendrick via the article.

The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference held in Frisco, Texas each November, also features a school bus roadeo, allowing a driver and monitor team to compete on a national level.

Related: TSD Evacuation Class Emphasizes Importance of Training

Related: Texas Teams Dominate Roadeo Competition Held at TSD Conference

Related: Virginia School Bus Driver Retires After Over 50 Years of Service

Related: Gallery: Roadeo, Leadership Award, Autism Advice on TSD Day 3