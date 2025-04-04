Saturday, April 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsVirginia School District Holds School Bus Rodeo Skills Competition
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Holds School Bus Rodeo Skills Competition

By Merari Acevedo
Bus driver steering wheel
Stock photo.

Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) held a bus roadeo for its drivers to show off their skills in school transportation, reported 29 News.

According to the news report, the district’s bus drivers took on timed challenges March 28 and demonstrated their skills in backing up, parking and navigating tight spaces.

ACPS Bus Driver Jan Kendrick told local news reporters that the roadeo gives the drivers a chance to get together and show what they can do. More than just a roadeo, bus drivers view it as training and a chance for friendly competition.

Kendrick said competing in the roadeo also helps them every day when driving students to and from school. The district serves over 14,000 students from elementary to high school.

Advertisement

“A bus driver has more to do in that one seat than any other driver out there,” said Kendrick via the article.

The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference held in Frisco, Texas each November, also features a school bus roadeo, allowing a driver and monitor team to compete on a national level.

Related: TSD Evacuation Class Emphasizes Importance of Training
Related: Texas Teams Dominate Roadeo Competition Held at TSD Conference
Related: Virginia School Bus Driver Retires After Over 50 Years of Service
Related: Gallery: Roadeo, Leadership Award, Autism Advice on TSD Day 3

Previous article
Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s New Transportation Leader Came Through the Ranks
Next article
Districts Share How Unified Software Solution Simplifies School Bus Operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2025

The cover story this month features Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Crystal Hill as she discusses what it takes to drive...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you forecasting transportation budgets cuts next school year based on potential federal education policy changes?
16 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.