Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News.

The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The last fatality involving a school bus in Orange County, New York, occurred in November 2017, when a 6-year-old girl was run over by a school bus. That occurred less than a one mile from the scene of the recent incident.

Meanwhile, earlier in December, a school bus packed with schoolboys rolled down a hill and crashed into a house in a suburb north of New York City, causing serious injuries, reported New York Post.

The incident reportedly occurred in Spring Valley, after a school bus operated by the Jewish Ribnitzer schools, transporting students between the ages of six and 11 struck two parked cars, dragging them over a hill before slamming into a home.

Nearly two dozen individuals, including 21 children and the driver, were extricated from the wreckage. According to the news report, six were taken to the pediatric trauma center at Westchester Medical Center. Out of the six, two sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

Other children with minor injuries were reportedly fully evaluated by paramedics and then released back into the care of the school.