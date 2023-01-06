Friday, January 6, 2023
HomeWire ReportsRound Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
Wire Reports

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Paramedic rushes patient to the hospital on a stretcher.
Stock image.

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News.

The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The last fatality involving a school bus in Orange County, New York, occurred in November 2017, when a 6-year-old girl was run over by a school bus. That occurred less than a one mile from the scene of the recent incident.

Related:Ohio School Bus Involved in a Crash
Related: Conviction Dismissed in Georgia School Bus Crash, 6-Year-old Killed
Related: Round Up: Students Hit in School-Bus-Related Crashes
Related: Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Students Transported to Hospital

Meanwhile, earlier in December, a school bus packed with schoolboys rolled down a hill and crashed into a house in a suburb north of New York City, causing serious injuries, reported New York Post.

The incident reportedly occurred in Spring Valley, after a school bus operated by the Jewish Ribnitzer schools, transporting students between the ages of six and 11 struck two parked cars, dragging them over a hill before slamming into a home.

Nearly two dozen individuals, including 21 children and the driver, were extricated from the wreckage. According to the news report, six were taken to the pediatric trauma center at Westchester Medical Center. Out of the six, two sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

Other children with minor injuries were reportedly fully evaluated by paramedics and then released back into the care of the school.

Previous article
Thomas Built Buses Celebrates Donation to Bikes for Kids Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2023

We're ringing in the new year with the first issue of 2023! Recap some of the topics covered at...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you conduct evacuation training more frequently for students with special needs?
22 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.