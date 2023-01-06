Thomas Built Buses Celebrates Donation to Bikes for Kids Foundation

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, today announced the fulfillment of the company’s $50,000 donation to Bikes for Kids Foundation. Originally pledged in 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 140 bikes and helmets were delivered to third and fourth grade children attending High Point, North Carolina schools, including Montlieu Academy of Technology and Oak Hill Elementary.

Bikes for Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization based in California, works to overcome poverty and entitlement by awarding disadvantaged children with a bike and helmet upon completion of a character-building curriculum. Since 2002, Bikes for Kids has reached over 61,000 children across hundreds of elementary schools. The foundation targets its efforts toward elementary schools with at least 80% Title 1 students, meaning more than half the children indicate an extreme need for financial and social support.

“At Thomas Built, we aim to provide our nation’s children with the safest environment possible to get them to and from school,” said Kevin Bangston from Thomas Built Buses. “It was an honor and a privilege to give back to our hometown students by presenting them with bikes that allow them to lead happier, healthier lives in our communities outside of school.”

“Thomas Built Buses has been a huge blessing to the Oak Hill Elementary for many years,” said Sonia Marquez, principal of Oak Hill Elementary. “Our students, staff, and families are fortunate to have been the beneficiary of their generosity for so long. I look forward to our continued partnership for more years to come.”

