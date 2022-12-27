Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Ohio School Bus Involved in a Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
All City Transportation website. All City Transportation is the reported owner of the bus in last week’s incident that reported to police.

The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash on the Maysville Pike, reported Whiz News.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maysville Local school bus was traveling on US 22 on Monday at 8:15 a.m., when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles stated via the article that the driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Mark Dunkle II of Roseville, was cited with assured clear distance ahead, failure to wear a safety belt, and distracted driving.

The school bus was transporting 37 students at the time of the incident. None of the students on board were reportedly injured.

