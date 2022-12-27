Ohio School Bus Involved in a Crash

The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash on the Maysville Pike, reported Whiz News.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Maysville Local school bus was traveling on US 22 on Monday at 8:15 a.m., when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles stated via the article that the driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Mark Dunkle II of Roseville, was cited with assured clear distance ahead, failure to wear a safety belt, and distracted driving.

The school bus was transporting 37 students at the time of the incident. None of the students on board were reportedly injured.

