School Zone: Safety Risks Surge

As schools reopen, students are flooding back to campuses on foot, bicycles, cars and school buses, bringing with them a spike in safety risks. The chaotic rush of drop-offs and pickups creates a perfect storm of traffic congestion, stressed drivers and heightened dangers around school zones.

With nearly 60 percent of parents citing concerns about school bus safety, pedestrian crossings and traffic management, according to a 2024 National Association of Elementary School Principals survey, the start of the

school year underscores safety challenges.

The frenzied pace of these early weeks amplifies risks, as distracted or hurried drivers navigate crowded school zones, increasing the likelihood of crashes. Data from Safe Kids Worldwide notes one in three drivers engage in unsafe behaviors during school drop-offs, while a 2024 National Center for Education Statistics survey noted 38 percent of school leaders see traffic patterns as a threat to student safety.

The question looms: Have safety measures kept pace with the growing hazards of the 2025 school start-up season?

According to the most recent National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services one day illegal passing survey, 218,000 illegal passing incidents were reported by 114,471 school bus drivers, or 31 percent of the nation’s total. These drivers reported a total of 69,408 vehicles passed their buses illegally. Extrapolated for a 180-day school year across all 50 states, 39.3 million illegal passes occur. The one-day count does represent a 13-percent decrease over last year’s 45.2 million but illegal passing remains a massive safety issue.

Last month, the Automobile Club of Southern California, an affiliate of AAA, shared specific tips for navigating school zones safely on social network X. It specifically advised “Watch for School Buses” and reminded drivers to slow down when a school bus yellow lights flash and to stop completely when red lights flash and the stop arm is extended.

AAA also emphasizes eliminating distractions like phone use, as distracted driving contributes to 4,000 to 8,000 crashes daily across the U.S. Drivers should put phones on “Do Not Disturb” or pull over safely to respond to urgent calls or texts.

Jeff Cassell from the School Bus Safety Company recently reminded me of behavioral norms, or the way we act without thinking about it. Norms are very powerful and govern most of what we do. For example, a safe driver always tries to stay at least four seconds in distance behind the vehicle they are following. They do this automatically as a norm. Cassell said following from a safe distance is an important practice, but there are dozens more safe practices we need to implement.

After extensive studies, he’s clearly identified 22 unsafe behaviors that lead to almost every crash. Cassell provided several recommendations to help prevent crashes around school buses. He emphasized minimizing student street crossings whenever possible, educating students on safe crossing practices, informing parents about these procedures, ensuring school bus drivers enforce them, and considering an extended stop arm.

Cassell also suggested specific morning and afternoon guidelines for students and parents. In the morning, students should wait at least 10 feet (five big steps) from the edge of the roadway, look at the bus driver after the bus stops, cross only when signaled by the driver, and walk directly across without running. In the afternoon, students should walk 10 feet away from the bus, move 10 feet ahead of the bus or crossing arm at the front of the bus, look at the driver and cross only when signaled. They should always check for traffic and wait if uncertain about moving vehicles. By following these tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of crossing accidents.

I recommend highlighting School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 20-24. It’s a great time to bring awareness to the dangers that exist around schools and school buses.

Also, NHTSA recently released updated School Bus Safety Resources, including shareable graphics, videos and statistics. Visit www.nhtsa.gov/school-buses to download the materials.

Leadership training around safety starts with leaders like you who can influence a culture of safety. I recommend you reinforce positive behaviors and establish norms to keep your school bus drivers, kids and parents updated about safe behaviors around the school bus. Safety and the elimination of risk should always be a main priority.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the September 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

Related: (STN Podcast E277) Make the System Better: Safety Leadership Training & D.C. Insider on Disability Supports

Related: School Bus Safety Company Unveils New Leadership Training Course to Elevate Safety Leadership

Related: Wisconsin State Police, School Bus Association Promote School Bus Safety

Related: Georgia Middle School Student Wins National School Bus Safety Poster Contest