School Bus Crashes into Pennsylvania Home

A family in Forward Township, Pennsylvania, has been displaced after a school bus crashed through the front of their home, causing significant damage, reported CBS News.

The crash reportedly occurred around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Authorities say a school bus operated by Rittenhouse Bus Lines struck a parked pickup truck in front of the home. The impact pushed the truck through the front porch and into the corner of the house, causing extensive structural damage.

Joe Ferson, who was inside the home with his daughter at the time, recalled the terrifying moment.

“I hear this commotion like a freight train and the next thing I know, the walls of my house are lifting off the ground,” Ferson said via the article. “My truck is in my living room, water spraying everywhere and I come outside to a bus into my truck into my house.”

There were no children on board the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but no other injuries were reported.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and the Red Cross was called in to assist the family. Forward Township’s building inspector is currently assessing the damage to determine whether the home is safe to reenter. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

