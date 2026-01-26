Sexual Assault on School Transportation Vehicles: A Call for Action

Recently, I took inventory of the number of school transportation cases in which I have served as an expert witness, beginning in 1993, for both plaintiff and defense attorneys. An overwhelming and tragic theme that caught my attention was seen in my first expert witness case over 33 years ago and my most recent expert witness case last year. Both concerned sexual assaults that occurred on school transportation vehicles.

My first expert witness case involved the sexual assault of a student with disabilities by a substitute school bus driver, and my most recent case involved the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled student by an emotionally disabled student on a school bus. I reflected on why I have been so reluctant to write about sexual assault on school transportation vehicles, despite my knowledge about this area of school transportation. Frankly speaking, it is difficult, awkward and unpleasant to speak about this topic. However, it is necessary to do so.

My expert witness work over three decades covers unwanted, forced, non-consensual sexual assaults committed on school transportation vehicles. These sexual assaults have been performed by transportation personnel including full-time and substitute drivers and attendants as well as students on students. The victims have included young children and school-age students with disabilities transported on the same vehicle serving regular and special education students, transportation vehicles serving exclusively students with disabilities, taxi’s transporting one or more special needs students to and from school, high school students with disabilities utilizing mass transit buses, alternative school transportation vehicles, extracurricular school activity vehicles, and school-sponsored field trip transportation vehicles.

Strikingly, it is evident that school transportation is not exempt from sexual assault. It is no secret that sexual assault too often leads to life-long devastating consequences both physically and psychologically for child victims. It is essential that school transportation industry leadership and interdisciplinary colleagues collaboratively address preventing sexual assault on school transportation vehicles. A comprehensive review of the literature on sexual assault occurring on school transportation vehicles is unavailable. However, there is literature and resource documents addressing significant increases in sexual assault in school settings in recent years.

Ongoing and frequent media coverage regarding sexual assault on school transportation vehicles is inescapable. From my perspective, this critical and disturbing issue is not sufficiently spoken about or attended to promptly. For victims of sexual assault on school transportation vehicles, every second makes a difference.

Preventing sexual assault from occurring in school transportation vehicles demands urgently enhancing awareness about sexual assault as a part of school transportation personnel training. Focused sexual assault training should occur prior to new employees transporting students and on a regularly scheduled basis thereafter. Too often school districts mistakenly assume if drivers and/or attendants have undergone a criminal background check, mandated under federal and state law, this level of scrutiny will prevent sexual assault from taking place on a school transportation vehicle. This assumption is not convincingly valid based on numerous cases in which I have served as an expert witness.

From my experience, some observable things that are making a difference in preventing sexual assault on school transportation vehicles include:

Establishing in writing, disseminating and instructing all transportation personnel regarding approved school board policies and procedures that define and address

sexual assault on school transportation vehicles.

Establishing and disseminating age-appropriate clear student communication about what is acceptable and unacceptable behavior on school transportation vehicles, specifically addressing bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault. Prior to dissemination, this information should be approved by the school board and then disseminated. It is imperative to fully understand the ability and limitations of all students to understand this information. This requires establishing realistic expectations for children with disabilities, including limitations to comprehend inappropriate sexual behavior based upon individual disabilities. Unequivocally, appropriate levels of supervision on all school transportation vehicles are not an option but a necessity, especially for protecting children with disabilities.

Utilizing surveillance cameras on school transportation vehicles to monitor any suspected inappropriate sexual behavior and/or potential sexual assaults. This should take place on a scheduled basis. Surveillance cameras can serve as an invaluable preventive measure.

School transportation personnel, parents and students alike should be informed about the use of surveillance cameras to monitor behavior during school transportation.

Providing transportation personnel with specific instructions about the necessity for utilizing appropriate adult supervision on school transportation vehicles. This includes both drivers and attendants. It is essential to include substitute transportation personnel with the same level of instruction. A recommended best practice instructional strategy is the provision of scenarios for group discussion and learning.

Timely scheduled training should be provided for all transportation personnel and students alike to recognize and prevent sexual assault. The reporting of inappropriate sexual behavior or sexual assault on school transportation vehicles should be encouraged. Transportation personnel and students should not have to fear retaliation. Confidentiality is essential when inappropriate sexual behavior is reported. School board approved policies and procedures to support peers looking out for one another should be encouraged.

High-back seats are an obstacle for observing inappropriate sexual behavior and/or sexual assault on school transportation vehicles, during the time the vehicle is in operation or stopped. Additional deliberation regarding this unanticipated complication is necessary.

The challenge of preventing and reducing sexual assaults on school transportation vehicles requires shared awareness and the commitment of school transportation personnel, educators and interdisciplinary stakeholders.

I suggest the industry consider forming a task force to address sexual assault on school transportation vehicles to further identify and implement plausible solutions for this well-known but often unspoken subject matter. It is not possible to overstate the unique environment of a school transportation vehicle, including seating in confined spaces and the inability to supervise riders seated behind the driver. Let’s not miss out on a timely opportunity to make a difference.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the January 2026 issue of School Transportation News.



Linda Bluth is a national compliance and regulatory expert on IDEA transportation law and provisions. She is an NAPT Hall of Fame member, a tenured faculty member for TSD Conference, and a regular contributor to School Transportation News.

