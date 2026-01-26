North Carolina Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Trespassing on School Bus

A registered sex offender was arrested after allegedly trespassing a Brunswick County Schools bus, according to court documents, reported WECT.com

John Phillip Colombo, 45, of Winnabow, is facing a felony charge of unlawfully being on child premises as a registered sex offender, along with a misdemeanor charge of trespassing to impede school bus operations.

According to the news report, Colombo unlawfully entered a Bolivia Elementary School bus Jan. 16, while students were on board. Court documents reportedly state that Colombo is required to register as a sex offender due to a prior conviction in another state for an offense substantially similar to indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In a statement to local news reporters, Brunswick County Schools said the incident occurred on a morning bus route when Colombo briefly boarded the bus and spoke with the driver regarding a seating concern involving his child. The district said he entered the interior of the bus and exited shortly afterward.

School officials said the bus driver followed established transportation safety protocols by activating the onboard alert and recording system, which documented the incident and immediately notified appropriate personnel. Students were on board at the time, and district officials said student safety was not compromised.

A student later alerted school administration upon arrival at school, allowing administrators to follow established procedures. The alert system also notified the School Resource Officer, who is coordinating with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing investigation.

“All applicable safety procedures were followed appropriately and functioned as designed,” the district told reporters, adding that staff and students are regularly trained on safety protocols to ensure incidents are reported and addressed quickly.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, Brunswick County Schools said it cannot provide additional details at this time and emphasized that the safety and well-being of students and staff remains its highest priority.

The felony charge stems from Colombo’s alleged presence on school premises while being a registered sex offender. The misdemeanor charge alleges that he impeded the operation of a public school bus by walking onto the vehicle while it was transporting students.

Colombo was scheduled to appear in Brunswick County District Court on Jan. 20.

