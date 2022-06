Sunday featured a session on catastrophic attention and memory failures and their correspondence to student safety on the school bus by Dr. David Diamond as well as a keynote on reputation management & security in a digital world by digital expert and author Sam Richter.

Other sessions covered zero- or low-emissions bus implementation, school bus security and the Uvalde shooting, and wheelchair securement training from Q’STRAINT/Sure-Lok.

The day closed with a party by Safety Vision.