Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Event News

Gallery: Day 4 of STN EXPO Reno Sessions, ‘Casino Royale’ Trade Show Extravaganza

By Claudia Newton
2024 Casino Royale” Extravaganza Reception at STN EXPO on July 15.

The day began with the awarding of the 17th annual Gandolfo Award, after which Christine Cashen opened the day’s training by involving attendees in exercises on staying inspired while ”so darn tired.”

More sessions were held on the topics of budgeting, leadership changes, incident command, manufacturing and safety trends, routing, RFPs, and more. Transfinder also hosted a panel with the winners of its Top Transportation Teams Award.

The day closed out with glitz and glamour as the Trade Show “Casino Royale” Extravaganza Reception welcomed attendees and vendors to connect over the latest and greatest in student transportation supplies and equipment.

Special Reports

Whitepapers

