Gallery: Special Training Sessions Kick Off STN EXPO Reno 2024

The largest STN EXPO Reno Conference to date began on Friday. Attendees participated in a training session on school bus accident investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training, the National School Bus Inspection Training Program developed exclusively for STN EXPO, a Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp by AMF-Bruns, focus groups by Zum Services, and day one of the Transportation Director Summit.

(Photos courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative and the STN Editorial Team.)