Friday, July 12, 2024
Event News

Gallery: Special Training Sessions Kick Off STN EXPO Reno 2024

By Claudia Newton
Maritza Valentin of AMF-Bruns of America teaches participants on proper wheelchair securement. (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.)

The largest STN EXPO Reno Conference to date began on Friday. Attendees participated in a training session on school bus accident investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training, the National School Bus Inspection Training Program developed exclusively for STN EXPO, a Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp by AMF-Bruns, focus groups by Zum Services, and day one of the Transportation Director Summit.

(Photos courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative and the STN Editorial Team.) 

