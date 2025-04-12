Get $100 Off STN EXPO West Registration This Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, April 22, School Transportation News is offering $100 off full conference registration to STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada. The event takes place July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada.

The promotion runs from April 12 through 25 and is intended to defray the cost for industry professionals to access professional development opportunities. Interested parties may register online and enter the code GREENBUS to secure the discount.

Scholarship winners will receive free Main Conference Attendee registration, which includes access to dozens of informational sessions and training classes, networking events, the Bus Technology Summit, the Green Bus Summit, and the Trade Show. Plus, qualified applicants will also receive access to the highly anticipated and exclusive two-day Transportation Director Summit, which will take place at The Chateau at Incline Village, Lake Tahoe. Additional special training sessions may be available and reservations should be requested by emailing events@stnmedia.com; additional costs may apply. Discounted hotel rates are available.

“It’s an honor to give back to the industry and the dedicated readers who have supported us for over three decades,” said STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin. “At STN, we’re passionate about advancing professional development and creating meaningful connections within the school transportation community. The STN EXPO, Green Bus Summit, and Bus Technology Summit 2025 offer unmatched opportunities for training, innovation, and collaboration. We invite everyone to be part of this extraordinary experience to grow, connect, and lead the future of transportation.”

Meanwhile, the Dick Fischer School Bus Safety Scholarship is new this year, in honor of the industry consultant, school bus driver trainer, and “Father of School Bus Safety Week” who was honored last summer with an STN Lifetime Achievement Award. That scholarship covers the travel, hotel room and conference registration costs for industry professionals to access professional development opportunities.