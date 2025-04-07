Tuesday, April 8, 2025
STN EXPO West Keynote Speaker to Uncover Significance in Simplicity

By Ruth Ashmore
Speaker Jon Petz comes to the STN EXPO West stage on July 14, 2025 in Reno, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Krystal Rizzo Ausbrooks, Uncharted Video Productions.
Transforming simple moments into opportunities, author and speaker Jon Petz said is what will help STN EXPO attendees achieve true significance and impact in their circles.

At the STN EXPO West conference in Reno, Nevada, Petz’s unique branding as an “amazement artist” combines real-life strategies, inspiration and motivation into an exciting keynote presentation to inspire attendees in building teams that are engaged and driven. This helps them be passionate in their work.

Petz will first address transportation directors during the Transportation Director Summit, an exclusive leadership event on Saturday, July 12, hosted off-site at The Chateau at Incline Village in Lake Tahoe. Attendees at this event will receive specialized leadership-oriented training from Petz.

During his keynote session “Significance…In Simple Moments” on Monday to the full EXPO audience, Petz looks to give attendees a foundational understanding of significance in building relationships, something he says is not something we can simply gain through meeting expectations but rather through the simple moments that impact the people we serve. During his four-part workshop, he will discuss personal branding, impact, focus versus perspective and how not to dismiss the simple solutions that are the building blocks of significance.

Petz’s background in sales blended with his skills as a magician have helped him reach audiences across the globe with his signature “WOW” experience. He has also written two books, founded the Bore No More Ideas Lab, and has spoken at 1,600 events reaching over 200 industries worldwide.

Save $200 on conference registration with Super Early Bird registration by April 11. STN EXPO West will be held July 11-16 in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find registration and hotel details and stay tuned for updates on the conference agenda, exhibitor lists & unique experiences at stnexpo.com/west.

