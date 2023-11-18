Legalities of Transporting Students with Special Needs Focus of Day 3

Day three of the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs conference kicked off with a panel discussion featuring the current and previous STN Transportation Directors of the Year. The keynote presentation by special education attorney Betsey Helfrich was held following the opening general session. Helfrich then joined Sue Shutrump, supervisor of OT/PT services for Trumbull County Education Service Center in Ohio, Peggy Burns, legal consultant, and John Benish, the chief operating officer for Cook Illinois Corp., on lessons learned from legal cases involving student fatalities on school buses because of improper securement and supervision.

The Propane Education & Research Council hosted a Lunch & Learn on the use of propane school buses. Following lunch, breakout sessions allowed attendees to choose between the OT/PT/Transporter Forum, Proper CSRS Selection and Wheelchair Securement presented by Q’Straint/Sure-Lok.