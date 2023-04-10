Monday, April 10, 2023
Nominate a Green Bus Fleet for National Recognition at STN EXPO

By Claudia Newton

School districts and bus companies are invited to share accounts of emissions reductions and positive impacts on their students and communities with their implementation of clean fuel and energy. The Green Fleet Awards winners will be announced on July 16 during the Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO Reno.

School Transportation News presents the awards in affiliation with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which will assist in judging the nominations.

Applications are due April 28.

Awards will be given to small districts and contractors that operate fewer than 100 buses as well as larger districts and contractors. Eligible fuels and energy include biodiesel (fleets must be using at least a B20 blend), CNG, electric, propane, and renewable fuels.

“The team at School Transportation News is honored to recognize green leadership in the school transportation industry. We applaud the commitment of school districts and private fleet contractors as they invest in greener and cleaner school buses,” said Tony Corpin, the magazine’s publisher and president of STN Media Group. “Our industry is playing an important role in reducing emissions while improving student and community health. I’m proud that we can support a mission driven goal for a greener future in school transportation!”

Elevate Green Leadership In Your Operation

About the Green Bus Summit:

The Green Bus Summit is an event designed for school districts, school bus contractors and green energy professionals looking to build their knowledge on infrastructure, technology, powertrain, funding and school bus OEM offerings.

The experience includes educational classes, an electric school bus user panel, a lunch & learn, the Green Fleet Awards reception and a green bus ride & drive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from green experts, government officials, public utilities and manufacturers on the latest technologies and trends that can result in fuel savings, emissions reductions and lower cost of ownership.

See the full agenda.

Green Bus Summit Reno sponsors:

Title Sponsor: BYD
Diamond Sponsor: Propane Education & Research Council
Platinum Sponsors: Blue Bird, IC Bus
Gold Sponsor: Cummins, Inc., First Student, Nuvve, Student Transportation of America, Zonar

Nominate a school district or bus contractor fleet. Entries accepted through April 28, 2023.

