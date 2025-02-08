National School Bus Inspection Training Program at STN EXPO East Adds OEM Training

In addition to school bus maintenance professionals identifying the most defects in the least amount of time during an inspection, new training opportunities have been added to the hands-on National School Bus Inspection Training Program held on March 23 in North Carolina during STN EXPO East.

The National School Bus Inspection Training Program begins March 22 with classroom training using a manual that lists every component a technician should be familiar with and be inspecting regularly to keep school buses in the best operating condition. The course exceeds the requirements of federal and state departments of transportation. The instructors will then administer an exam that tests the class participants’ retention of the information covered.

Day two on March 23 will be hosted by Cabarrus County Schools. The class will be split into two groups for guided inspections led by program instructors or advanced inspections, where the participants will perform solo, timed inspections for defects. All the inspections cover the engine compartment, underneath a lifted school bus, and the internal cab.

The event also includes manufacturer training. ROUSH CleanTechwill provide an overview of its propane autogas system in the Blue Bird Vision. Thomas Built Buses will provide an overview of high voltage maintenance and safety on its Jouley electric school bus. Representatives from Clean Cities will first gauge participants’ familiarity with electric school buses and quiz them on components. A fourth training module is pending.

Prior to school buses leaving for Cabarrus County Schools on March 23, Transfinder will present an overview of maintenance software and its relation to vehicle inspections. Lunch will be provided to class participants at Cabarrus County Schools and buses will return to the hotel when training concludes.

The inspection and training program cost $199 per person for March 21 and 22 through Feb. 14. Secure $100 off main conference registration — which includes over two dozen additional educational sessions, the Green Bus Summit and related Ride and Drive/Technology Demonstration at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bus Technology Summit, the Trade Show, and all related lunch and evening events — also through Feb. 14.

