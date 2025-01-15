Innovative, Bus Technology Meet for Immersive Experience at STN EXPO East

STN EXPO East’s debut in North Carolina in March will bring together the latest school bus technology with green fleet offerings during the Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit events.

The Bus Technology Summit is a hands-on and interactive experience on Sunday, March 23, where attendees can see product demonstrations during laboratories presented by industry companies. This event will allow attendees to discuss challenges and solutions directly with vendors who can answer their questions in real time and demonstrate the technologies’ capabilities. The labs will be presented by Zonar, Tyler Technologies, Transfinder, Geotab, First Light Safety Products and First Student.

Presented by Bus Technology Summit title sponsor Zonar, the opening session on Sunday, “CEO Talk: 2025 Technology Trends,” will feature Zonar President and CEO Charles Kriete as he discusses the emerging trends of student transportation technology and what they mean for the industry’s future.

The Green Bus Summit sessions will be held the same day and will feature sessions on electric bus technology and other considerations of adding zero-emission buses to school bus fleets. Educational sessions will be presented by Blue Bird, IC Bus, Ride, Propane Education Research Council (PERC)/Southeast Propane Alliance.

Attendees will be able to choose which Bus Technology or Green Bus sessions to attend based on operational needs and interests.

On Sunday evening, the Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit converge for an entertaining and informative evening on the racetrack. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Reception will feature a technology demonstration and ride & drive event hosted at the famous speedway that has hosted major car races, including NASCAR events.

The evening event will include indoor technology demonstrations in the Sprint Cup Garage from participating sponsors. Attendees will be able to ride various green buses as they drive around the track. Dinner and drinks will be available to enjoy in the Winner’s Circle Lounge. There will be a live DJ as well as games, including a racing simulator and a tire changing competition under the speedway lights.

The Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit continue on Monday, March 24.

Save $100 on conference registration with Early Bird registration by Feb. 14. Find the conference agenda, exhibitor lists, hotel information and registration at stnexpo.com/east.

