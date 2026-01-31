Friday, January 30, 2026
Event News

Transportation Director Summit Provides Exclusive Leadership, Networking

By Ruth Ashmore
Transportation Director Summit participants discuss industry challenges and solutions at Topgolf in Charlotte, North Carolina during the STN EXPO East conference held in March 2025. (Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative)

The Transportation Director Summit hosts student transportation leaders from across the country for a two-day event at STN EXPO East, focused on collaborative problem-solving and targeted training.

The Transportation Director Summit begins Friday, March 27 at the Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord in North Carolina with a “Transportation Director Leadership Discussion” hosted by STN Publisher and President Tony Corpin. The event includes a networking mixer with appetizers and beverages provided. Discussion prompts will be based on the top challenges and changes facing the student transportation industry, as reported by participants via a survey.

On Saturday, the Transportation Director Summit participants head to Topgolf for an exclusive presentation from STN EXPO East keynote speaker Jim Knight. He will explain how to create “Leadership That Rocks” and build strong organizational culture. The day’s schedule will include multiple focused roundtable discussions as attendants are matched with different vendors to discuss the most pressing needs of their operations.

Participants will be provided with food, drinks and open golf bays as they network with other transportation directors and vendors.

Applicants must hold the position of transportation director or a qualified equivalent and be able to attend both days of the Summit. Email kristine@stnmedia.com for more information about qualifying for the Transportation Director Summit.

Register by Feb. 14 to save $100 off full conference registration. Browse conference agenda and explore other unique experiences at stnexpo.com/east.

