Teacher’s Aide Arrested After Firearm Recovered from Student on W.V. School Bus

New details emerged from an incident involving a student with a handgun while riding a school bus in Kanawha County, West Virginia that led to a teacher’s aide also being arrested, reported Metro News.

St. Albans Police Department officers were called on Jan. 21 after a student at Hayes Middle School was discovered with a handgun on his school bus around 3:15 p.m. A school employee who was on board the bus confiscated the weapon and turned it over to school officials.

Police said the juvenile was later released into the custody of a guardian, who indicated they had no knowledge the student possessed a firearm. Authorities also revealed the handgun had been reported stolen the night before the incident.

As the investigation continued, police then arrested Heather Dawn Sherrod, 46, of St. Albans, a teacher’s aide at Hayes Middle School. Sherrod was charged with failing to report a firearm and was taken into custody.

Advertisement

A criminal complaint was filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Investigators learned that Sherrod was informed by a student around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 that a handgun had been pointed at another student. Police allege that despite being a mandated reporter, Sherrod did not report the incident. The complaint states Sherrod admitted she knew she was required to report the information but failed to do so.

Sherrod is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond. The St. Albans Police Department continues to work closely with the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office as the investigation remains ongoing.

Related: 9-Year-Old Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun onto Florida School Bus

Related: North Carolina Student in Custody for Bringing Gun on School Bus

Related: Iowa Student Found with BB Gun on School Bus

Related: South Carolina Man Arrested for Allegedly Pointing Gun at School Bus