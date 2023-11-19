TSD 2023 Day 4 Features Hands-On Training, Thoughtful Sessions

Several attendees traveled to Frisco Independent School District for the Roadeo Competition, where schoo bus driver-attendant teams showcased their knowledge and skills. Also held was a Hands-on School Bus Evacuation for Students with Special Needs & Preschoolers training, which included a blanket drag, belt cutting, wheelchairs, and timed evacuation in a bus filled with theater smoke to simulate a fire.

School psychologist and sexual incident response expert Shelley Rutledge presented her keynote on problematic sexual behaviors on special needs routes. Afternoon classes looked at the implementation of bus monitors/aides, electric school bus implications on special needs service, handling student behavior, reducing excessive ride times, wheelchair crash tests, and more.