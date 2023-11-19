Saturday, November 18, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsTSD 2023 Day 4 Features Hands-On Training, Thoughtful Sessions
Event News

TSD 2023 Day 4 Features Hands-On Training, Thoughtful Sessions

By Claudia Newton
Attendees at the 2023 TSD Conference.

Several attendees traveled to Frisco Independent School District for the Roadeo Competition, where schoo bus driver-attendant teams showcased their knowledge and skills. Also held was a Hands-on School Bus Evacuation for Students with Special Needs & Preschoolers training, which included a blanket drag, belt cutting, wheelchairs, and timed evacuation in a bus filled with theater smoke to simulate a fire.

School psychologist and sexual incident response expert Shelley Rutledge presented her keynote on problematic sexual behaviors on special needs routes. Afternoon classes looked at the implementation of bus monitors/aides, electric school bus implications on special needs service, handling student behavior, reducing excessive ride times, wheelchair crash tests, and more.

Previous article
Transportation Panel Confirms Modern Technology, Human Touch Aid Efficiency
Next article
Psychologist Shares How to Navigate Problematic Sexual Behaviors on School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2023

It's time to introduce the new Transportation Director of the Year, Teresa Fleming, executive director of transportation services at...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What would solve the school bus driver shortage?
145 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.