Sunday, November 19, 2023
TSD Conference Day 5 Sessions Feature Purchasing, Training and Technology
Event News

TSD Conference Day 5 Sessions Feature Purchasing, Training and Technology

By Taylor Ekbatani
Attendees at the 2023 TSD Conference.
Attendees at the 2023 TSD Conference.

Sunday morning kicked off with a Fireside Chat presented by GreenPower Motor Company on the lessons learned from deploying a Type A all-electric school bus pilot program in West Virginia. The following general session discussed procurement needs when specifying equipment and vehicle for the transportation of students with disabilities. After the trade show, attendees were presented with breakout sessions on equipment safety, funding, Head Start transportation guidelines, technology use cases, and dispatcher training for special needs routes.

