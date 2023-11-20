TSD Conference Day 5 Sessions Feature Purchasing, Training and Technology

Sunday morning kicked off with a Fireside Chat presented by GreenPower Motor Company on the lessons learned from deploying a Type A all-electric school bus pilot program in West Virginia. The following general session discussed procurement needs when specifying equipment and vehicle for the transportation of students with disabilities. After the trade show, attendees were presented with breakout sessions on equipment safety, funding, Head Start transportation guidelines, technology use cases, and dispatcher training for special needs routes.

