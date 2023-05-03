Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Announces Dates and Locations for 2024 and 2025 Shows

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo today announced the dates and locations for the next two years of its rapidly growing annual advanced transportation technology and clean fleet conference and expo:

ACT Expo 2024 | May 20 to 23, 2024 | Las Vegas Convention Center – Las Vegas, NV.

ACT Expo 2025 | April 28 to May 1, 2025 | Anaheim Convention Center – Anaheim, CA

The 2024 and 2025 dates were announced on the opening day of ACT Expo 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California, as organizers kicked off the four-day event covering the technologies, trends, and organizations driving economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Now in its 12th year, ACT Expo has experienced unprecedented year-over-year growth with more than 11,000 attendees anticipated to participate in its 2023 event (compared to 8,500 in 2022 and 5,200 in 2021).

“The commercial transportation sector is experiencing incredible investment and momentum in the development and deployment of advanced vehicle technologies and clean fuels due to increased federal and state incentive opportunities, tightening vehicle emission regulations, desire to reduce operating costs, and increased prioritization of corporate sustainability goals,” said Erik Neandross, chief executive officer of GNA, the clean transportation and energy consulting firm that organizes ACT Expo.

Neandross continued, “In order to serve the rapidly growing market and fleet demand for sustainable transportation solutions, we’ve secured even larger venues to host our 2024 and 2025 ACT Expo events. Compared to our 2023 event, we have been able to secure twice as much exhibit space in Las Vegas in 2024 and again when we return to Anaheim when we will have the entire convention center in 2025; and both venues provide almost unlimited hotel room inventory in order to easily house the attendee growth we expect to continue to see in the years ahead.”

Exhibitors have already begun securing space for ACT Expo 2024. Organizations that are interested in participating can contact Tony Quist at tony@gladstein.org.

Registration for ACT Expo 2024 will open this Fall. For more information and to sign up for the ACT Expo mailing list, visit www.actexpo.com.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo:

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.