(STN Podcast E158) Is That For Me? A Guide to Current Funding Options for Clean School Buses

Tony & Ryan analyze the second funding round from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, as well as the 2023 State of Sustainability Report from Gladstein Neandross & Associates (GNA), clean transportation & energy consultants and host of the large annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

We’re also joined by GNA’s Vice President of Programs & Policy Brianna Lawrence, who breaks down several key funding options for clean school transportation and how to take advantage of them.

