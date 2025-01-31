Beacon Mobility Announces Acquisition of Butler’s Bus Service in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. –Today, Beacon Mobility announced Butler’s Bus Service, a Manchester, New Hampshire-based transportation company, as the newest member of the Beacon Mobility family. Butler’s Bus Service has been providing safe, reliable student transportation to communities in New Hampshire and Vermont for more than 75 years. With this acquisition, Beacon Mobility now serves transportation customers through 28 companies in 25 states, nationwide.

“Butler’s Bus Service has been a mainstay in New Hampshire and Vermont communities for decades, and has an excellent reputation for delivering quality, reliable transportation services for students and families,” said David A. Duke, Chief Development Officer for Beacon Mobility. “As we grow the Beacon Mobility family and expand into new communities, we are thrilled to welcome this outstanding team and look forward to our partnership.”

“Butler’s Bus Service started with a single pick-up truck and has transformed to a multi-state transportation company with a fleet of more than 300 buses,” said Emo Chynoweth, Vice President of Butler’s Bus Service. “Thanks to our loyal team and customers, we are confident our footprint will continue to grow as we join the Beacon Mobility family and are excited for new opportunities to serve students, families and local communities.”

“Over the last several decades, this company has grown, evolved and made a positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Bruce Lyskawa, former owner of Butler’s Bus Service. “We are proud of our progress and grateful to the dedicated team members that show up every day to help us safely transport students and residents where they need to go. We look forward to starting this next chapter with Beacon Mobility and are confident the company will keep building on its successes.”

Founded in 1949, Arland Butler started Butler’s Bus Service using a single pick-up truck to transport students to school in Vermont and over the years has grown into a well-established student transportation company serving school districts and communities in New Hampshire and Vermont. Today, Butler’s currently owns and operates a fleet of more than 300 buses in six locations. These operational centers are in Vermont, Orleans, Lyndonville and White River Junction and New Hampshire North Haverhill, Milford, and Barnstead. To learn more, visit https://butlersbus.com/our-company/

About Beacon Mobility: Beacon Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 28 local brands in 25 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/