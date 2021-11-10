BESI Safe Journey Seat Mount update

WEST CHESTER- Ohio -BESI, Inc. is pleased to announce the publication of patent # 11167718 for it’s Safe Journey seat mount. The Safe Journey provides special needs transporters a safe and easy to use option for securing students that have difficulty staying seated while using other products. BESI’s engineering team designed the tamper resistant Safe Journey cam wrap to be used in conjunction with the standard BESI or Universal vests.

The upper section of the securement threads through the existing D rings, reverses back, then connects behind the seat, out of the reach of the student but easily accessible for the transporter. Additionally, the upper section also features improved adjustability to increase student safety and comfort. The lower portion of the Safe Journey features a unique tamper resistant mechanism that allows for the option to make the snap hooks more difficult to unfasten by the passenger. The ability to use a tamper resistant seat mount with a vest makes loading and unloading students quick and simple while still providing extra protection. The Safe Journey seat mount is available in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes and will work in conjunction with any existing BESI or Universal Safety Vest of the corresponding size. When ordering a BESI or Universal Vest, the Safe Journey Seat Mount can be ordered in place of the standard seat mount.

About BESI:

BESI, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of seat covers, securements, and evacuation products for the pupil transportation industry. Headquartered in West Chester OH, BESI has produced top quality products in the USA since 1975. For more information visit https://besi-inc.com/.